ROANOKE, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in Northwest Roanoke Friday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to Fentress Street and Melrose Avenue for the report of the fire.

At this time, Fentress Street is still blocked off near New Horizons Healthcare. Crews said drivers should use caution in the area.

Authorities report that the fire is still under investigation.

