Here’s how you can score a dozen doughnuts for $1 for Krispy Kreme’s 84th birthday

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 84th birthday and it wants to celebrate by offering you a delicious deal!
On Friday, June 16, you can get a “BirthYAY” $1 dozen doughnuts with the initial purchase of any dozen at the regular price.
You can redeem this offer both in-stores and online using the promo code ‘BIRTHYAY.’
IT'S OUR BIRTHDAY, & YOU get to celebrate with us! Get a $1 BirthYAY dozen when you buy any dozen 🥳🥳 TODAY ONLY! Order online w/promo code BIRTHYAY or ask at shop!— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 16, 2021
Partic US & CAN shops on 7/16 WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - online orders only valid in US. Info- https://t.co/aD3iR9tgbg pic.twitter.com/YcLO4iuJ16