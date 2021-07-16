Clear icon
Here’s how you can score a dozen doughnuts for $1 for Krispy Kreme’s 84th birthday

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 84th birthday and it wants to celebrate by offering you a delicious deal!

On Friday, June 16, you can get a “BirthYAY” $1 dozen doughnuts with the initial purchase of any dozen at the regular price.

You can redeem this offer both in-stores and online using the promo code ‘BIRTHYAY.’

