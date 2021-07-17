God’s Pit Crew hosts first mobile blessing bucket packing event

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Volunteers were busy packing and stacking 1,000 blessing buckets.

“The blessing bucket is an item that’s packaged with intent. Every square inch of that bucket is fully utilized with everything that you would need if you’re displaced from your home. So, they’re probably the most sought-after item after a natural disaster,” said Brandon Nuckles, chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew.

God’s Pit Crew was in Altavista Friday, hosting its first-ever mobile event.

Dozens of volunteers formed a bucket brigade, packing pails with five gallons of essentials from bottled water to first aid kits.

Nathan McDonald and his daughters drove two hours to lend a hand.

“Oh my goodness, it’s such a satisfaction, a fulfillment,” said McDonald.

He says his family traveled to Louisiana last year after Hurricane Laura and helped God’s Pit Crew distribute blessing buckets.

He says watching families receive items others take for granted had an impact on him.

“You’ll never find anything more satisfying than when you realize you’re helping other people,” said McDonald.

God’s Pit Crew distributed more than 26,000 blessings buckets in 2020.

Now they’re preparing for this hurricane season.

“We would say that these buckets today, that are being made, are going to go to these storms that are happening this Fall and next few weeks,” said Nuckles.

The organization’s donated more than 4,000 blessing buckets so far this year.