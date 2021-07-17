Pirates battle at Smith Mountain Lake in celebration of Pirate Days

NORTH SHORE, Va. – On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people took cover in a water battle on Smith Mountain Lake in celebration of Pirate Days.

Dozens of boats joined the heated battle at the Crazy Horse Marina. Throwing water balloons and spraying people with water cannons, people embodied the fun of being a pirate.

Tommy Goshea said he was surprised to see a lot more boats this year compared to last year.

He even made a map of the marina and asked for signatures to commemorate the joy he had.

“Well, I think it’s commemorative,” he said. “[And] to have some memory that people might come back in five years and say, ‘I remember signing that.’”

Pirate Days will wrap up Sunday with a paddle sports poker run, a brunch and a pirate bash.