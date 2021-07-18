‘It’s time to raise our voices’: Latinos in Roanoke show support for unrest in Cuba

Cuban-Americans gather on Williamson Road near the post office to raise their flags in the air chanting libertad, which means liberty in Spanish.

ROANOKE, Va. – The unrest in Cuba continues as people still protest in the streets, demanding change from the Communist government.

On Sunday, many Cuban Americans in Roanoke called out for freedom from the dictatorship that they say has harmed their families for far too long.

Miles away, Cubans are making history as they protest against an economic crisis and an end to dictatorship. But the fight for freedom on the island comes with numerous arrests and many lives lost.

It’s the reason why Lesmiel Casa de Valle came to Roanoke five years ago.

“It’s time to raise our voices for the people in Cuba and their future because too many have been killed,” he said.

Joining the uprising, Latino families in Roanoke lifted their flags in solidarity.

As someone who arrived in the U.S. as a political refugee 26 years ago, this movement is meaningful to Arlette Gibelli, the organizer of the Roanoke gathering.

“The American government can help with anything,” she said. “Like monetary intervention, military intervention. A lot of people are dying, and we don’t want the world to just pass like nothing is happening.”

Dozens of people honked their horns on Williamson Road to echo support for their homeland as they headed to Elmwood Park. But as Mexican-American Zuheil Alvarez-Cortes raised her fist, admiring the hard work of Cubans, she realized that she doesn’t want them to fight alone.

“Sometimes, we take for granted what we have, which is freedom,” Alvarez-Cortes said.

Gibelli said they plan to take their message all the way to the Capitol by driving to D.C. on July 26.