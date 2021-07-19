Congressman Ben Cline introduces GI Bill expansion legislation

ROANOKE, Va. – Local representative Ben Cline just introduced a new bill in hopes of helping veterans.

The Veterans Entrepreneurship Act of 2021 would give veterans access to small business training by using their GI bill benefits.

The three-year pilot program would be supported by the Small Business Administration and help up to 250 veterans who are eligible for the GI Bill.

Right now, the GI Bill can only be used to pursue a college degree. But with this expansion, veterans could receive up to one hundred thousand dollars to pursue their business dreams.

“College is not for everyone and some folks want to get out there and start a business and they have a great idea and they want to get started right away. After serving their country it is only appropriate that we help them get started in their new business,” said Cline.

This bill was just introduced by Cline and other representatives throughout the country. They hope to get some support to push it forward.