McAlister’s Deli offering free sweet tea to guests this Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time of year again! McAlister’s Deli is hosting its 13th annual Free Tea Day on Thursday, July 22.

Guests can visit any participating McAlister’s location to receive a free 32-ounce glass of McAlister’s Famous Tea.

Free Tea Day has become the businesses’ way of showing guests how much they appreciate them.

“Especially after a difficult year, we are thrilled to once again share our Famous Sweet Tea and the sense of community that the day brings to both our guests and our team members. It really is a special day and we encourage everyone to come enjoy it with us!” Co-Owner Jeff Shawl said.

Participating locations in our region include Towers Mall in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg.

