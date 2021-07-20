National moving memorial honoring fallen EMS workers stops by Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of EMS workers killed in the line of duty are being honored with a special moving memorial.

Roanoke Emergency Services hosted the National EMS Memorial on Tuesday.

The event included a Tree of Life ambulance dedicated to remembering first responders.

The procession is making several stops, leading up to service this weekend, all in hopes of building a national memorial in D.C.

“We put our lives in danger, as well as fire and police — we all do, brothers and sisters in the line — so we’d like to represent those families fallen properly with a permanent memorial, instead of just a temporary memorial yearly,” said Megan Harris, an AMR Dallas EMT.

There are usually 30 EMS deaths each year but that number is a lot higher around this year due to COVID-19.