Art from Roanoke Ballet Theatre focuses on emotional toll of the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, mental health advocacy and the performing arts are coming together in Roanoke.

The Mental Health in Motion Dance Company has partnered with Hustle/Haven for its last and largest downtown pop-up of the series.

The special event is set to feature more than 10 local artists in a collaborative performance of live music, dance and aerial silks.

Tickets include one drink are $15 and can be purchased online here. More drink tickets can be purchased at the event.