33-year-old driver dies in fatal Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Franklin County earlier this week.

Authorities said the accident happened on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. on Truevine Road, less than a mile north of Snow Creek Road.

Marcus Pritchett, 33, of Glade Hill was driving a 2008 Nissan Quest on Truevine Road when State Police said the car ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment before crossing back over and running off the left side of the road and overturning.

Pritchett died at the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation.