Roanoke gun buyback event to be held in August

ROANOKE, Va. – In an effort to get guns off the street, an event will be held where Roanoke residents can exchange guns for grocery gift cards next month.

‘Groceries Not Guns’ is set for August 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will take place at 401 Gainsboro Rd NW.

There, semi-automatic handguns can be exchanged for $250 in grocery gift cards. Individuals can trade in shotguns, rifles and revolvers for $150 in grocery gift cards. Gun locks will also be given out at the event.

All guns must be stored in a closed box or container and will be checked by event staff for safety prior to the exchange.

The event is in partnership with both the Roanoke Branch NAACP and the Roanoke City Police Department.

Additionally, the grant for this event was provided by the Roanoke City Gun Violence Commission to Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition.