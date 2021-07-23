Two Franklin County brothers dead after helicopter crash on the way to OBX

Two local men dead after helicopter crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two men from Franklin County are dead after their helicopter crashed while flying to the Outer Banks.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the two as brothers, John Arant and John Arant, both staples on Smith Mountain Lake.

They departed from Mecklenburg Brunkswick Regional Airport Wednesday night and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport.

Debris from the helicopter was found during a search at the Mouth of the Alligator River Thursday morning.

A friend of the brothers says there was bad weather in the area.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.