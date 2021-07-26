FloydFest goers start a photo tour to honor friend battling cancer

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest brings people together near and far.

But a couple of festival-goers found a way to bring their best friend along as she battles cancer at home.

Six signs with Tabitha Martin’s face are scattered throughout FloydFest with a hashtag called “Touring with Tab.”

Tabitha was diagnosed with breast cancer in the Spring and her two friends did not want her to miss the festival.

So while Tabitha recovers in Denver, festival-goers take pictures with her cutout to share the love.

“Anytime somebody needs something, she is the first to step up and offer services, help,” Sarah Sparkle said.

“And she is a beautiful artist, seamstress,” Blakeley Newbill said. “She always was a vendor at sales too. So we are really missing her.”

As friends continue to tour the nation, an Instagram account called Touring with Tab will have a compilation of all the photos.