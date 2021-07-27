18-year-old woman dies after Blue Ridge Parkway crash in North Carolina

BALSAM, N.C. – A woman from North Carolina died Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

At about 11:07 a.m., Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers responded to a collision near milepost 441 in Balsam, North Carolina.

When rangers arrived, they found the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as 18-year-old Alexis Buldoc, of Mocksville, North Carolina, died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, who authorities did not name, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said preliminary investigations show the vehicle was traveling southbound along the parkway in a downhill curve when it drove off the roadway and landed on a nearby guardrail.

The investigation will continue to see if there are any other contributing factors to the crash.