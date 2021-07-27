Stolen trailer full of power tools from Franklin County found empty in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investing after a trailer full of equipment and power tools was stolen this weekend.

On Sunday, authorities were notified about a trailer stolen from the Bridgewater area of the county.

The trailer was later found in Roanoke; however, all the tools and equipment inside of it were stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of the suspect, as well as his vehicle, which appears to be a gray Dodge pickup with rust damage on the back rear fender.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this case or the stolen equipment is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.