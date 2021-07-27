Partly Cloudy icon
Virginia Department of Health hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics

Vaccination rates among children are low following the pandemic

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are hosting free clinics so children can get all their back-to-school shots over the next several weeks.

New legislation passed in the Virginia General Assembly last year has changed requirements for students of all ages.

Because of the pandemic, vaccination rates among children are low, according to health experts.

“Vaccination rates are significantly down across the country. So not only are we playing catch up with these vaccines but also in the state of Virginia, there are new vaccine requirements for kindergartners, seventh graders and rising seniors,” explained Jerryann West a public health and nurse supervisor

The COVID-19 vaccine will not be offered at the clinics.

