Crews recue dog stuck in rocky ravine in Rockbridge County

GLASGOW, Va. – The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department came to a 15-year-old dog’s rescue on Tuesday.

The rescue came after the department was alerted that the dog, whose name is Sampson, had been stuck in a steep, rocky ravine off an old roadbed near 2200 Wert Faulkner Highway. Authorities were told that the dog had been missing for nearly 19 hours and had hip dysplasia.

Crews arrived to find that the dog’s owner was able to free the dog from the rocks that had pinned him down.

Moving quickly, crews lowered a recuse litter to where Sampson was, carefully placed him on it and then latched it in securely so that they could pull him the embankment to the roadbed. After this, he was carried to his owner so that he could be taken to a vet.

Thanks to the department’s rescue, the owner was able to be reunited with his furry best friend.

He has since fully recovered and is safe and sound at home.

“Those of you with pets understand that they are most of the time as close to us our children and are treated as part of the family,” the department said in a post. “But some people ask why would we go out to extremes for a dog? So we reply why not! Your VOLUNTEERS work hard to keep your community safe by protecting life and property. With that said, life is every life, because all lives matter.”