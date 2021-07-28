Partly Cloudy icon
Lynchburg’s new water tank marks milestone in decades-long sewer project

The 4 million-gallon tank will help flow 80-million gallons a day

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is marking a major milestone in completing a decades-long sewer project.

Leaders held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the city’s new storage tank. The 4 million-gallon tank will help the wastewater plant flow 80 million gallons a day.

Now, most of the water will be fully treated at the facility instead of going into the James River untreated.

The Department of Water Resources said the new tank is the largest, single-water project in the city’s history.

“This will really help us achieve water quality faster; and actually, it saves. This facility has saved the citizens of Lynchburg almost a quarter of a billion dollars,” said Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources Director Tim Mitchell.

The tank would help complete the decades-long project in the next five years if the city receives additional funding.

As we’ve reported, leaders are asking state legislators for $50 million.

