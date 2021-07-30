Artists needed for storm design contest in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The streets and sidewalks of Lynchburg are connected to the James River by a network of more than 15,000 stormwater drains.

This means that whenever it rains, all the water—and whatever else is in the drain, including trash, oil, gasoline, and natural debris—is carried directly to the James River.

In order to raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains in keeping the James River clean, Lynchburg Water Resources and the James River Council for the Arts and Humanities (JRCAH) are inviting artists to submit designs for storm drain art in Lynchburg.

Six locations have been selected in the Wyndhurst neighborhood in Lynchburg and artists are invited to submit paintable designs that embody the following themes:

Stormwater Pollution: “Only Rain Down the Drain”

Environmental Protection: Why clean water is important for everyone including native plants and animals

James River/Lynchburg Ecosystem: Local wildlife/habitat, natural beauty and community connection

Artists are encouraged to think of creative ways to translate one of these themes into artwork that will reflect the importance of keeping our storm drains free of dirt, trash, oil, grease, pesticides, fertilizer, pet waste and other contaminants.

Additionally, a phrase with the same message as “Only Rain Down the Drain” must be incorporated into the design.

Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31 for consideration. An independent panel of judges from the City of Lynchburg and JRCAH will judge the entries and select up to six winning designs.

The winning artists will be announced in September, and artists will install their artwork throughout October. Lynchburg Water Resources will supply all approved paint as well as a $175 stipend to each artist.

To learn more and to submit a design, please visit the project website.

On July 29, 2021, there will be a “Donuts and Drains” launch party for this call for artists and ArtStorm project at Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts at 500 5th St in Lynchburg, Virginia from 4-7 p.m.

Potential participants are encouraged to come ask questions, brainstorm submissions, view previous installations and of course, enjoy a donut or two.