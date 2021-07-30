Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine welcomes new class with 50% hike in applications

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine sees a record number of applications for the class of 2025.

More than 6,400 people applied for the medical school but only 49 were selected.

This year the school saw a 50% hike in applications compared to last year.

It’s a drastic increase when also compared to the national average of an 18% increase in applications.

“Hearing about the PBL cases they do here where they bring in actual patients at the end of every week for us to talk to was no question in mind,” Ryan Morse, a student who came from Houston, Texas said. “I had to come here to get my education.”

These students are also the first group to undergo virtual interviews due to the coronavirus pandemic.