Short-staffed small businesses in Central Virginia may receive funding to sweeten hiring incentives

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Small businesses in Central Virginia can apply for funding if they’re struggling to recruit employees.

The Return to Earn program allows companies to sweeten their deal when offering incentives to eligible workers, thanks to matching bonuses up to $500 per new employee.

Businesses must pay the bonus upfront, then owners will be reimbursed.

Companies must also meet other qualifications.

“They must be paying their workers at least $15 an hour, and the person that they’re hiring must be unemployed at the time of hire. The business, itself, must also have fewer than 100 workers. This is for small businesses,” said Tim Saunders, the business engagement and outreach coordinator for Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center.

Meanwhile, childcare businesses may be eligible to receive up to $500 per new hire without the matching requirement.