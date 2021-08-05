I-73 Corridor in Virginia could receive funding from Infrastructure Bill

ROANOKE, Va, – Congress is just days away from passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that would give Virginia over $7 billion for roads and bridges.

One major road project in Southwest Virginia is the Interstate 73 corridor which has been in the works for decades. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says although Congress is passing the bill for funding. It will be up to the Commonwealth Transportation Board to prioritize what projects will benefit from the money.

“So they will be looking at well, do we do new projects that weren’t on the five-year plan or do they accelerate projects that were on the five-year plan and complete them sooner so that they can add new projects,” said Senator Kaine.

With this bill, Virginia will also receive $1 billion towards public transit.