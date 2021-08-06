Partly Cloudy icon
Holy cow! Franklin County dairy farmer wins $2M in Virginia Lottery

Kenneth Trusty hopes he can buy a new truck with his money

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va, – Kenneth Trusty, a Franklin County dairy farmer, bought a “Money” scratch-off ticket at 40 West Food Fair on Franklin Street in Rocky Mount not expecting anything,

To his surprise, he won a whopping $2 million.

“I feel awesome!” Trusty told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s going to feel even better when I’m spending it!”

Trusty chose to receive his winnings in a one-time cash option, giving him $1.2 million before taxes.

When asked if he had anything to say to Virginia Lottery players, Trusty simply replied: “It can happen! I’m living proof!”

Dare I say, this is a pretty legend-dairy win.

