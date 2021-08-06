Mostly Cloudy icon
Jubilee Family Development Center giving out free school supplies in Lynchburg

This is the nonprofit’s 21st year holding this event

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: School supplies, Nonprofit, Jubilee Family Center, Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – There was a lot of excitement in the air Friday afternoon at the Jubilee Family Development Center as kids get ready to go back to school in Lynchburg.

For more than two decades, Jubilee has given out free backpacks full of school supplies to kids in their summer enrichment camp.

Jubilee is a nonprofit organization that provides academic, athletic and social growth to kids and families in need of stability.

With kids staying home all of last year, Jubilee has taken on a much larger role in these kids’ lives.

“It speaks volumes. We want them all to succeed and be successful in the classroom,” Program Director Antonio Davis says. “We try to eliminate excuses. We make sure that they have all the supplies they need.”

