Wynter Benda sworn in as Lynchburg City Manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a year of searching, Lynchburg is welcoming a new leader.

Wynter Benda was sworn in as city manager Friday afternoon. The Virginia native comes to Lynchburg from Norfolk, where he spent more than a decade in the same role.

Last summer, Lynchburg City Council appointed previous Warren County Administrator, Douglas Stanley, to the position. He resigned before his first day on the job.

“Ten years with the City of Norfolk as the chief deputy, it was a wonderful opportunity,” Benda says. “I hope that some of what I learned there that I can leverage here, but it’s a new city. I’m not from Lynchburg, so I have a ton to learn.”

Reid Wodicka has been serving the city in an interim role since last Sept.