Back on the Rack hosting pop-up resale for families

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are a parent in need of baby gear or maternity clothes, Back on the Rack is hosting a pop-up resale to help you not break the bank.

From Aug. 7 through Aug. 14, tens of thousands of toys, clothes, books and more will be up for purchase at the consignment store, which is located inside the Tanglewood Mall above Bath and Body Works.

People can also resell items such as books and DVDs, baby gear, home decor and others at the prices of their choice. Those interested can register here.

This year, the event came a month early to allow families to take advantage of the tax-free weekend.

For the past 13 years, the event has helped families declutter and buy different items while on a tight budget.

Back on the Rack Owner Ginny Morgan said after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, shopping is more of a challenge.

“There are fewer items around town,” she said. “If you go into the mall or you go into Target, you are going to see there are fewer selections on the shelves because the supply chain is really at a crunch right now. So, resale is becoming more popular, and more people are finding out about it. And we just love to see the growth.”

The event will continue until next Saturday. On its last day, the store will have 50% off on items in the morning and a 75% markdown in the afternoon.