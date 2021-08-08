Man hospitalized after Northeast Roanoke shooting early Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after being shot in Northeast Roanoke early Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 12:10 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE for the report of someone who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS eventually transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, authorities say they are unsure of what may have caused the incident due to the victim’s lack of cooperation.

This remains an ongoing investigation as no suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.