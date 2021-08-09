Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Franklin County boy

FANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy out of Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Wade was last seen at 261 Sunrise Road and was reported missing on Sunday, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office described Wade as being 5′5″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and red Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.