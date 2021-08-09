Whit Babcock to remain at Virginia Tech until 2029

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s athletic director, Whit Babcock, is here to stay — at least for the next five years.
The university announced on Monday that Babcock’s contract has been extended through June 2029.
“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” said Virginia Tech president Tim Sands. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”
During Babcock’s tenure, the Hokies have seen a pair of first-round NFL Draft picks for the second time in four years and reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup. Virginia Tech’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same season for the first time in school history, men’s basketball coach Mike Young was named the ACC Coach of the Year, women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks had his 100th career win during Babcock’s time at Tech.
Below is a quote from Babcock:
“During the interview process nearly eight years ago, I shared with the selection committee that Virginia Tech was the best job in the country. That sentiment hasn’t changed, my connection to Tech and Blacksburg has gotten even stronger. I’m honored to be a Hokie, there’s nowhere I’d rather be, this is my home. I’m thrilled to work for Dr. Sands and our Board of Visitors. Our alignment is strong and we are just starting to hit our stride and achieve at never-before-achieved levels. Our success starts with our head coaches and the talented student-athletes they are able to recruit. This is collectively the best group of coaches and athletic administrators that I’ve ever worked with in my career. I’m thankful for all of them and it speaks to what we can achieve when we all work together as Hokies.”Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech Athletic Director