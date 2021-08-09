Whit Babcock to remain at Virginia Tech until 2029

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s athletic director, Whit Babcock, is here to stay — at least for the next five years.

The university announced on Monday that Babcock’s contract has been extended through June 2029.

“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” said Virginia Tech president Tim Sands. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”

During Babcock’s tenure, the Hokies have seen a pair of first-round NFL Draft picks for the second time in four years and reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup. Virginia Tech’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same season for the first time in school history, men’s basketball coach Mike Young was named the ACC Coach of the Year, women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks had his 100th career win during Babcock’s time at Tech.

Below is a quote from Babcock: