Lynchburg native who landed on Utah Beach just after D-Day dies at 96

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg man who served his country and then graduated high school died Monday night.

Bill Sisk, who was 96 years old, died in his sleep, according to Steve Bozeman, the head of the Monument Terrace Troop Rally.

Just a teenager, Sisk joined the U.S. Army during his senior year at E.C. Glass High School and landed on Utah Beach in Normandy shortly after D-Day.

Photographs of Bill Sisk when he enlisted in the U.S. Army (WSLS 10)

He was on the battlefield as Germany surrendered in May 1945 and returned to Lynchburg to graduate from high school.

Just last Friday, Bozeman said Sisk made his first visit to the Monument Terrace Troop Rally in downtown Lynchburg in 15 months as he didn’t go due to COVID-19.

Bill Sisk, with his daughter, Martha, stopping by the Monument Terrace Troop Rally on August 6, 2021. (Steve Bozeman)

He was planning to attend the rally on August 20.

Funeral plans are not yet finalized, according to Bozeman.

