Meet this Lynchburg native who, as a teenager, landed on Utah Beach just after D-Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As we honor the 20th anniversary of the National D-Day Memorial being dedicated, one local veteran was just a teenager when he hit Utah Beach.

Memories of serving in World War II come flooding back to 95-year-old Bill Sisk.

The Lynchburg native joined the Army during his senior year at E.C. Glass High School, and as a teenager, landed on Utah Beach in Normandy shortly after D-Day.

“I didn’t see any Americans killed at all. Only guys we came across were German POWs,” said Sisk.

A radio operator in the 90th division, Sisk was shot in the leg one month after putting boots on the ground.

“As soon as I got hit, they pulled me to the command car and started working on me the best they could,” said Sisk.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors planned to amputate.

“I was lucky, I guess. The Germans put the rockets over on us. The rockets landed pretty close to the hospital,” said Sisk.