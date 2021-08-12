Adorable golden retriever gives himself an accidental crayon makeover

Dog gets into crayon's and ends up with a blue face

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Meet Larry, the 4-year-old golden retriever that lives up to his breed name — in quite a colorful way.

The Arizona pup retrieves anything he can get his paws on. Most recently, he’s snagged some red and blue crayons that got him into a big mess.

Larry’s owner said he snagged them off the table on Monday while her kids were coloring.

He then took them into the backyard where they melted into the grass, and of course, his fur.

Even after three baths, Larry’s owners said he still has blue highlights.