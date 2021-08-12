COVID-19 case confirmed at recent Pittsylvania school board meeting, all attendees advised to self-monitor

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is working to investigate potential COVID-19 exposures after officials identified a positive case from someone who attended the Pittsylvania County School Board meeting on Tuesday.

The health department is urging anyone who attended the school board meeting on Aug. 10 to self-monitor for any symptoms through Aug. 24.

Officials said anyone who attended the meeting should consider limiting exposure to others, especially those who are unvaccinated or considered at-risk.

At the meeting, the school board voted to require masks for staff and students while inside schools and buses.

5th Congressional District Rep. Bob Good was one of the people in attendance at this school board meeting and spoke to the crowd about masking policies, transgender policies and critical race theory in the classroom.

If you have any further questions about this situation, officials said to call your local health district.

