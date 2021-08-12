Parents frustrated over Lynchburg bus routes, school leaders are apologizing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The wheels on the bus might go ‘round and ‘round, but parents say they’re getting the runaround from Lynchburg school leaders when it comes to their children being picked up.

“We have not had a bus schedule at all to pick up our children or drop them off back at home,” said Tiffany Martin, who has two children enrolled at Heritage Elementary.

Like many parents, Martin said she received an online link from school leaders with bus information. However, their family’s information was incomplete, so she filled out a complaint and was forced to pick up her children.

“I called the school yesterday at two o’clock because the email came out for you to contact the school. And when I contacted the school, they had no more information that my child still had no bus assigned,” said Martin.

10 News spoke with school leaders last month when LCS announced that it would have new start and stop times for the upcoming school year. The changes were made, in part, due to a staffing shortage, according to school officials.

“We need about 20 drivers to run our regular schedule and we don’t have them,” said Steve Gatzke, senior director of LCS Finance & Operations.

One major reason for the shortage? COVID-19.

“We had a number of drivers not return after the pandemic. So, yes, it was aggravating,” Gatzke said on July 6.

After our interview with Martin Thursday morning, she said she finally received her family’s route information but had already made arrangements to pick up her children that afternoon.

“The school has done an amazing job at doing the best they can. It’s not the bus drivers’ fault. It’s not the school’s fault. This truly lies with the leadership in the city schools,” said Martin.

Here’s a statement that was issued by Lynchburg Public Schools: