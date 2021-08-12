Roanoke Valley SPCA celebrates 25,000th adoption

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke Valley SPCA reached a major milestone on Thursday.

Since opening in 2004, the nonprofit has connected 25,000 animals with new homes!

“Since that time, we have developed many pet retention and educational programs to support pets and people in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. However, one of our biggest achievements is helping thousands of homeless pets find their new families. Our tireless work will continue as we strive to reach the next 25,000 adoptions!” said CEO Denise Hayes in a news release.

To celebrate, the SPCA held an open house for the public to meet other animals available for adoption.

The furry friends that put them over the mark, three adorable kittens.

Julie Richmond, the organization’s marketing and communications director said she was amazed when she heard just how many pets the SPCA has helped find their forever home.

“We are so thankful to our public for helping us reach that goal, for our adopters. We can’t thank them enough for coming out and adopting the animals or fostering the animals for us. We are just absolutely thrilled and so excited to continue on this mission and keep adopting out thousands more,” said Richmond.

Right now, the SPCA is looking for people to foster adoptable pets.