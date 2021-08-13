Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

A historic bridge in Botetourt County is swinging into its 170th anniversary

The Swinging Bridge has become a social media tourism hot spot over the years

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The courthouse in Fincastle dates back to the 1700s, but another historic spot in this area is celebrating its 170th anniversary.

Work began on the stone piers that carry the swinging bridge across the James River in Buchanan in 1851, and eventually, covered bridges gave way to what we see today.

It’s survived multiple floods and withstood the test of time.

Now, it’s a so-called social media tourism hotspot for people to take pictures,

Town leaders say it brings people from all over.

“I actually stopped and asked a lot of them how they found us and one of the families, very surprisingly. They found us on the internet, and they saw the Swinging Bridge, they were from Pennsylvania, so their vacation was planned around coming to see the Swinging Bridge,” said Harry Gleason, Town of Buchanan community development planner.

About the Author:

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

