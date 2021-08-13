More than 100 mustangs to be on display at Annual Mustang & Ford Powered Round-Up

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, mustang owners will rev up their engines for a great cause at Magic City Ford in Roanoke.

On Saturday, Aug. 14., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can join Roanoke Valley Mustang Club for the 32nd Annual Mustang & Ford Powered Round-Up.

The event will be free to the public, but if you want to join the more than 100 mustangs that will be on display, there is a registration fee. All proceeds will go to the Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Mill Mountain Zoo.

In addition to the cool cars, there will also be food trucks and auto vendors.

“This weekend will be fun. Get the family, bring the kids. Kids love the mustangs. Walk around and see the vehicles. This is free to the public and you can come out and look,” said Bobby LaPrade, president of Roanoke Valley Mustang Club.

In 2020, the event didn’t happen but sponsors still donated money and the club matched those donations. Together, they gave $2,500 each to the zoo and museum.

For more information, click here. Registration closes at noon Saturday.