Crews rescue 12 kayakers who got stuck on James River near Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. – Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS worked together to save 12 kayakers who found themselves stranded in the middle of the James River Sunday morning.

At 10:39 a.m., crews were called just downstream of the Springwood Boat Landing in Buchanan to help a group of people who were stuck in the river after their kayaks submerged.

Luckily, the entire group of both adults and children were able to safely exit the water with assistance from crews.

According to the department, two members of the group were evaluated for minor medical concerns; however, no one needed to be transported to the hospital.

“We are glad the group is safe and especially glad someone reached out for help early when they needed assistance. Thankfully, the most positive outcome for all involved,” the department said in a Facebook post.