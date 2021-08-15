VSP: Southwest Virginia man faces multiple charges after eluding police and shooting at officer

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A Fries, Virginia man currently faces several charges after a series of incidents in Grayson County late Friday night.

Authorities said the string of events began with a domestic incident and Virginia State Police being called to a convenience store in the 1900 block of Ivanhoe Road in Fries, Virginia.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Brandon A. Goad had been purposely running his vehicle into another car, which had a woman and two young children inside.

Thankfully, no one had been injured, but before State Police could arrive, Goad fled the scene.

While authorities were headed to Goad’s new location, he returned to the same convenience store with a rifle. Before police could arrive, he brandished the firearm while at the store and ran from the scene a second time.

Fortunately, a state police trooper saw Goad in Carroll County and attempted to stop him; however, he refused to stop and sped away.

Officers eventually found Goad at a house in the 9500 block of Spring Valley Road in Fries, but as Goad was driving away from the house, he shot at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies, causing one of the deputies to fire back.

Then, Goad fled the scene before crashing just minutes later in the 100 block of Providence Road, authorities report. State Police arrived at the scene to find Goad in the roadway.

After Goad put up a struggle, troopers were able to take him into custody. He was transported to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries he got during the single-vehicle crash.

At the request of the Grayson County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the deputy’s discharge of his firearm. No law enforcement was injured in that incident; nor was Goad.

Goad faces the following charges: