Covington man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot held without bond

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots is now being held without bond.

On July 27, Joshua Dillon Haynes was arrested at his home in Covington for allegedly committing assault on a family member while on house arrest.

This comes after the 39-year-old was arrested on six federal charges on July 1 for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots; however, he was released on a $10,000 bond that same day.

Haynes currently faces the following charges:

Malicious bodily injury - felony



Strangling - felony



Multiple misdemeanor charges for assault on a family member



One count of destruction of property

10 News has followed this story closely since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: