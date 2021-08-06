Covington man charged in connection to Jan 6. Capitol riots now charged for assaulting a family member

A Covington man who was charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is now facing additional charges for assaulting a family member, according to recent court documents.

This comes after 39-year-old Joshua Dillon Haynes was arrested on six federal charges on Thursday, July 1, for his alleged involvement in the riots.

Selfies the FBI says Joshua Haynes took and sent to others on Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI)

That same day, he was released on a $10,000 bond.

Seven days later, he appeared in court where the government requested and the court ordered that he be put on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

On July 27, Haynes was arrested at his home in Covington and has been in custody since then, according to officials. He currently faces the following charges:

Malicious bodily injury - felony

Strangling - felony

Multiple misdemeanor charges for assault on a family member

One count of destruction of property

Due to this, the United States has submitted a motion to the court to revoke Haynes’ pretrial release and issue a warrant for his arrest. D.C. prosecutors argue that he must enter an order of revocation and detention if he violates the conditions of his release and commits a crime.

At this time, a judge has not made a ruling on the motion.

Haynes is one of four people from Southwest Virginia who have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The other three men are Thomas Robertson, Jacob Fracker and Jeremy Groseclose.

