Elliston man pleads not guilty to charges in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

WASHINGTON – An Elliston man made an appearance in court after being indicted on six federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riots.
Jeremy Groseclose told the judge he understands the charges against him but pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Here’s are the six federal charges he’s facing:
- Civil disorder
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
Groseclose told the judge he is not looking for a speedy trial.
He is expected to return to U.S. District Court in D.C. on Sept. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m.
