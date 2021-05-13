Mostly Cloudy icon
Elliston man pleads not guilty to charges in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

Jeremy Groseclose was indicted on six federal charges in April

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Jeremy Groseclose
Montgomery County
Crime
Capitol Chaos
Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 (U.S. Department of Justice)

WASHINGTON – An Elliston man made an appearance in court after being indicted on six federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riots.

Jeremy Groseclose told the judge he understands the charges against him but pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Here’s are the six federal charges he’s facing:

  • Civil disorder
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Groseclose told the judge he is not looking for a speedy trial.

He is expected to return to U.S. District Court in D.C. on Sept. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m.

