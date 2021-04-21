Elliston man indicted on six federal charges connected to Capitol riots

WASHINGTON – An Elliston man arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is now facing new charges.
According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Jeremy Groseclose on six counts:
- Civil disorder
- Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
Groseclose was initially arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on Feb. 25 on four federal charges: obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds.
Shortly after his release, he went before a judge in Roanoke’s federal court after his arrest and was released on a $20,000 bond.
Court documents did not disclose when the date of his next court appearance.
