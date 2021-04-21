Elliston man indicted on six federal charges connected to Capitol riots

(U.S. Department of Justice)

Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON – An Elliston man arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is now facing new charges.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Jeremy Groseclose on six counts:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Groseclose was initially arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on Feb. 25 on four federal charges: obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

Shortly after his release, he went before a judge in Roanoke’s federal court after his arrest and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Court documents did not disclose when the date of his next court appearance.

