One dies in crash on US-220 North in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

One person is dead after a crash that closed US-220 North in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers said they received a call on the crash around 3:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Only one car was involved in the crash and the person who died was the only person inside, police said.

Authorities said they are working on notifying next of kin and are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

As of 6:45 a.m., US-220 North in Henry County has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has closed all northbound lanes on US-220 in Henry County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near Morehead Avenue.

Drivers should expect delays.

