Rockbridge County landmark theatre two weeks and $90,000 away from fundraising goal

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA. – A Rockbridge County landmark has about two weeks left to raise money to buy the land it sits on and keep it open for many years to come.

The double features are still on the lineup at Hull’s Drive-In in Rockbridge County, but executive director Lauren Summers has more than popcorn and soft drinks on her mind. She and other supporters need to come up with $90,000 to reach their $350,000 fundraising goal to have enough money to buy the land the theatre sits on by Sept. 1.

“It is a tall order, we’re hoping that when folks see that we are really on the cusp of hitting that goal, that they’ll kick in and help pitch in,” Summers said.

The longtime owners aren’t kicking Hull’s out, but rather finally giving them an opportunity to purchase the land after decades of a rental agreement. Summers said the family is offering the land at its assessed value.

“They have an affinity for the drive-in and have always wanted to see it remain a drive-in, so that’s in our favor but if we don’t purchase now, we don’t know when we might have that opportunity again in the future,” Summers said.

The fundraising efforts began in the spring and have been successful so far. The family that owns the land gave Hull’s the Sept. 1 deadline to come up with the funds or pass on the offer.

While Summers said they could finance any remaining amount if needed, she said they’d still need to fundraise to cover the difference.

“The business model, the way it’s set up, isn’t to be able to pay a hefty mortgage. So, we will still have to fundraise until we get to our goal,” Summers said.

The $350,000 will be combined with about another $100,000 the theatre stashed away over the years in case the option to buy ever became a reality. Summers is optimistic the community will step up to the plate.

“Every gift counts and the more people that support it that just gives us that much more stability for knowing that the business will be supported for many generations to come,” Summers said.

