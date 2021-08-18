First Lady Pamela Northam visits Pulaski Elementary to spotlight early education

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – It was a big day for Pulaski Elementary School. Not only was it the first day of school, but Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam also came to visit.

The first lady got to visit with students when they returned for the new school year. She read books to students and participated in fun lessons.

Northam’s focus has always been on access to early education which she showed during today’s visit.

Pulaski educators say they were happy to have their school recognized.

“It was nice seeing the kids back in the schools and it’s been a phenomenal day having them back face to face and seeing them smile and interact with her. It was a wonderful thing to see,” said elementary principal, Michael S. Price.