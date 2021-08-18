Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

RunAbout Sports looking for sponsors to get Junior Joggers program up and running

The summer program allows kids to participate in sports activities under a mentor

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Junior Joggers, Roanoke, RunAbout Sports
ROANOKE, Va. – Running off the success of their summer program, RunAbout Sports in Roanoke is ready to launch “Junior Joggers” this fall. Before things get up and running, they need more sponsors.

The program is designed for kids 12 and younger and their families. At its core, “Junior Joggers” is all about fun through running and other sports activities. Organizers say it’s perfect for kids who aren’t a part of a formal sports team.

Sponsorships help pay for equipment and other supplies like cones to block off the running course and program t-shirts.

It is also a mentorship program.

“We are coordinating with local older kids to serve as coach mentors, so they’ll get volunteer time to help work with the kids,” said RunAbout Sports owner Ally Bowersock. “It’s kind of a two-part program where the younger kids benefit from the mentorship, the older kids get leadership and volunteer hours.”

More than 50 kids participated in the first session this summer.

Click here to contact RunAbout Sports Roanoke to become a sponsor or to participate.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

