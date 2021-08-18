RunAbout Sports looking for sponsors to get Junior Joggers program up and running

ROANOKE, Va. – Running off the success of their summer program, RunAbout Sports in Roanoke is ready to launch “Junior Joggers” this fall. Before things get up and running, they need more sponsors.

The program is designed for kids 12 and younger and their families. At its core, “Junior Joggers” is all about fun through running and other sports activities. Organizers say it’s perfect for kids who aren’t a part of a formal sports team.

Sponsorships help pay for equipment and other supplies like cones to block off the running course and program t-shirts.

It is also a mentorship program.

“We are coordinating with local older kids to serve as coach mentors, so they’ll get volunteer time to help work with the kids,” said RunAbout Sports owner Ally Bowersock. “It’s kind of a two-part program where the younger kids benefit from the mentorship, the older kids get leadership and volunteer hours.”

More than 50 kids participated in the first session this summer.

Click here to contact RunAbout Sports Roanoke to become a sponsor or to participate.