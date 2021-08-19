Virginia Tech now requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Just days ahead of its fall semester, Virginia Tech has announced that vaccinations will now be required for all university employees, with exemptions for medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs.

The university said it is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated out of precaution as COVID-19 cases spike in the U.S. The university added that it will also allow it to better monitor the community’s overall health.

According to Virginia Tech, all employees must report that they have been fully vaccinated or seek exemption by Oct. 1. The university says that failure to report to it by this date could result in disciplinary action and even dismissal.

If you have already reported your information to Virginia Tech, there’s is no additional information that you need to provide.

This announcement comes after the university announced its mask mandate on Aug. 6, which states that masks will be required for everyone when indoors in designated public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

Ad

Additionally, on June 8 the university president announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be required for students.

At this time, 94% of Virginia Tech students and 82% of its employees are fully vaccinated.

For more information about vaccination requirements, click here.