Virginia Tech requiring COVID-19 vaccination for students ahead of fall semester

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is the latest among the Virginia universities requiring its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Officials announced on Tuesday that vaccinations will be required for all students attending Virginia Tech in the fall with exemptions for “medical and sincerely held religious beliefs.”

“During the past two semesters, we weathered significant surges in COVID-19 cases in Blacksburg. We did this through robust testing, self-quarantine, masking, and physical distancing. We must do everything possible to avoid repeating the challenges of the last 14 months,” VT President Tim Sands wrote in a press release.

While COVID-19 vaccinations aren’t required for faculty and staff, it is strongly encouraged. For those employees who choose not to get vaccinated, coronavirus testing may be conducted based on the risk the employee’s position presents to the campus community.

Ad

However, officials said that based on an employee survey conducted last semester, nearly 90% of those who responded said they are vaccinated.

“I am confident that this ‘next normal’ will make us a better university and an even more resilient, connected, and service-minded community,” said Sands.

For more information, the university set up a FAQs page for students about COVID-19 vaccinations that you can access here.