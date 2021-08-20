Community college offers credits for Gauntlet alumni

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Hundreds of participants who completed the Gauntlet program will now be eligible to receive college credit.

The Gauntlet helps small business startups and current businesses develop strategies to grow.

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge will offer three college credits for current Gauntlet participants and alumni.

This will eliminate one of the introductory business classes the college offers.

“Community colleges can play such a significant role in fostering entrepreneurship and fostering innovation,” The Advancement Foundation President Annette Patterson said. “Whether someone is looking to get a degree, a certification or even just want to get the knowledge.”

To claim the credits, participants can reach out to the Advancement Foundation or email Rachael Thompson at rthompson@dslcc.edu from the community college.